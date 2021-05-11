Nigerian women demand national conference on insecurity

Kindly Share This Story:

…Vow to embark on prayers, fasting

By Dirisu Yakubu, Abuja

Women under the aegis of Nigeria Women Elders Council, NWEC, yesterday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently convene a national conference to address the growing security challenges in the country.

This is even as the council gave the Presidency a two-month ultimatum to convene the conference failing which it would mobilize women across the country to embark on fasting and prayers to seek the face of God.

They also threatened to order a sit-at-home if the government fails to act after the fasting and prayers.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, co-convener of the conference, and former Commissioner of Works in Anambra state, Chika Ibeleme said women would no longer keep quiet in the face of reckless killings in the country.

“The Nigeria Women Elders Council calls on the government to convene a national conference where Nigerians from all walks of life and the different sections can have the opportunity to ventilate their grievances or express their views on the situation in the country.

“The conference will also afford the government the opportunity to bring every section together towards a lasting solution to the myriad problems confronting the nation.

“We hereby put the federal government on notice that after two months of this call for a national conference, if nothing is done, Nigeria Women Elders Council will commence a two-week fasting and prayers to seek divine intervention and guidance for further action,” a test of the press conference read.

According to the council, “if the government remains adamant, Nigeria Women Elders Council will lead Nigerians in a sit-at-home action until the Nigerian government and the political class convene a national conference and agree on workable solutions to the numerous challenges bedeviling the country.”

Also speaking, the President of the council, Mrs. Felicia Sani, tasked Nigerians to speak up on the state of affairs in the land, noting that everyone regardless of tribe and religion, has been affected one way or the other by the security situation.

She warned against official aloofness, saying everything possible must be done to keep the country safe and secure.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: