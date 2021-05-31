Nigerian geek changing face of education calls for Osinbajo’s intervention

Kindly Share This Story:

Omaghomi John, the chief executive officer of Jive Technologies has called on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to again intervene in the Nigerian tech sector.

Omaghomi who is revolutionising Nigeria education with his programme, Jive Schools Administrative Management Software (JSAMS), says the intervention of the Vice President in the past has positively impacted the sector.

He recalls the recent partnership with Microsoft which was brokered by the Vice President and Facebook, Google, Huawei, to mention a few.

According to him, many parents struggle to keep up with their children’s attendance in school, their assignments and even examination results just as teachers struggle to input assignment and exam scores as well as keep a daily register, this is what inspired him to create the Jive.

He said, “Jive started as a means of eradication of paperwork from schools and the ability to solve challenges using technology.”

“We found out that using paper to compute results was very stressful and might affect the teachers’ ability to teach so we came up this programme to help teachers compute their results remotely and stress-free.

He explained that the programme also solves the security and quality control fears of school. “JSAMS also makes it possible to clock the time students and teachers arrive in school and also when they leave to avoid discrepancies of appearance.

On why he wants the Vice President to help make Jive a nationwide programme, he said Prof. Osinbajo is an enabler of technology, education and innovation.

“We are well aware the Vice President is well versed and attracted to the empowerment of schools and teachers and the sudden change of facilities when it comes to technology. We would really like to meet the Vice President, Prof Osinanjo to discuss extensively on the possibility on how to improve the educational sector through technology.

He noted that COVID-19 has made it more expedite for Nigerians to embrace software programmes like JSAMS.

“Teachers can simply post assignments online for students. Teachers can also upload notes so that students can download and read ahead of the class,” he added.

He said Jive is big on privacy policy and that all information processed on the software programme are not shared with third parties.

Jive have computerised about 20 schools including Command Day Secondary School, Oshodi; Command Day Secondary School, Ibadan; Command Day Secondary School, Ojo; Millbank Secondary School; Kristobell Secondary School; Moopt Kids School and Smart Edge schools to mention a few.

Vanguard News Nigeria

