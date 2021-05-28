Nigerian farmers should key into high demand for organic farm produce in Europe — Turoni

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu

In this interview, the Italian Trade Agency, ITA, E-Lab Innova, ICE Faculty Trainer, Enrico Turoni, urged Nigerian farmers to key into meeting the high demand for organic farm produces in Europe while speaking on the essence of training Nigerian farmers in the modern agricultural technology from Italy.

Excerpts:

Can you give a brief background of yourself?

I graduated from the University of Bologna in 1994. Subsequently, I had my first internship experience at the University of Barcelona in Spain and then had another internship at the University of Texas in the U.S In 2004, I became the President of the Consorzio Cermac. Cermac, is an organization that promotes Italian technologies in the agricultural production sector to the international markets. I was responsible for organizing different seminars, experimental tests on the field with agricultural technologies offered by Italian companies in different countries around the world. I have been involved in training on issues related to the international management of the fruit and vegetable market and the production technologies of fruit and vegetables from the field to the post-harvest in many countries worldwide.

Why the choice of Nigeria for this training being done by the Italian Trade Agency had recently?

This choice is due to the greater interest in the Italian technologies related to the agriculture chain from Nigerian companies. The ITA team has received a number of quests in recent years, and due to the importance of the country, we would not neglect Nigeria in our Lab Innova project. As Italy is currently one of the world’s leading fruit and vegetable producers with advanced post-harvest technology, it could play an important role in increasing the business of Nigeria and African companies operating in this sector.

What was your desired expectation from these training sessions?

Lab Innova intends to contribute to the development of the partnership between EU and African companies by focusing on managerial training, innovation and technology transfer in the African agricultural and agro-industrial sector. In Italy, manufacturers of agricultural machines strive for the highest quality with excellent technology that encourages the development of the agricultural sector in African countries; our expectations are to increase the skills of the people involved in the agricultural value chain.

Nigerian farmers are basically in the rural areas, and most of them are not all that literate, what innovative approach do you think can help them use modern and simple farming machines for higher productivity?

When it is possible, the best way is to conduct field tests. On-farm testing improves the reliability of crop management decisions. The objective of an on-farm trial is to determine how different management options perform compared to each other under your environment and cropping system.

Speaking on the opportunities for Nigerian agribusiness men and women in terms of export of agro produce, what is ITA doing to assist them to really penetrate the European Market?

As a follow to our training, we will be inviting a delegation of Nigerian companies to attend MACFRUT. Macfrut trade show is the only supply chain fair to dedicate an entire pavilion to Sub-Saharan Africa. It is the ideal platform to connect with Italian, European, and Global counterparts involved in the agribusiness value chain. In addition, the Italian Trade Agency will organize B2B meetings for the Nigerian participants to the delegation.

What agro produce is being demanded more from Nigeria and within what times in the year?

The European market has a growing interest in the production of mangoes, avocados, passion fruits, and lychees. The market needs all-year-round availability, so Nigerian growers can find opportunities in the off-season. This is an interesting market in Europe as the demand is expected to grow in the coming years, especially for organic productions. An example is exporting fresh or dried ginger and Shea butter. Shea butter is extensively used in the cosmetics and health industry, and the demand is growing. The European Union is the world’s largest market for edible nuts; as it represents more than 40 per cent of the world’s total nuts imports, as you can imagine, there are lots of good opportunities.

Are you basically demanding for organic agricultural produce?

Nowadays, organic produce has a higher demand in the market. The organic food industry in Europe is a lucrative market, and the consumers are increasingly seeking organic fresh products because it’s associated with improved health and better taste. The market demands tropical fruits (fresh or dried), nuts, and spices. The European Commission provides comprehensive information on organic agriculture, EU policy, and international trade in organic products on its Organic Farming website.

Do you have grants to give to Nigerian exporters of agro produce in order to boost their productivity to meet the European market demands?

I suggest visiting the European Commission and its International Development Aid website. The European Union takes various political actions by offering grants to developing countries for different projects.

What is your assessment of Nigeria’s agricultural sector for international trade?

Food Safety and certifications have become a leading requirement for fresh produce in the European trade; Nigerian exporters with products fully compliant with EU requirements will have guaranteed success. Do not forget the importance of appropriate post-harvest production handling is to preserve quality; the transportation and logistics industry can play a vital role in Nigeria’s agricultural development to facilitate the logistics of exporting fruit and vegetables. Kenya offers a good example in this regard: Kenya has about a dozen medium and large companies with a turnover of around €10 to €70 million. Logistics is easier as they are not far from Nairobi and it’s easier to connect to the airport.

