Nigerian-American artist, Mezuo, composes for Netflix’s latest film ‘Clash’

Kindly Share This Story:

Says ‘I’m giving my native land something to be proud of’

By Evelyn Usman

The name of a Nigerian American artist, Charles Chimezuo O’kehie , has been added to the list of young composers for major studio picture in an American movie streaming company, Netflix film titled ‘Clash’.

The graduate of the University of Texas, at Austin McCombs School of Business, with a minor in Screenwriting and Directing, popularly known as Mezuo, is said to have composed the original film score for the entire movie which was released on Netflix , Tuesday.

The young artist who is based in Los Angeles added elements from both the United States and Nigeria, in the movie directed by award winning filmmaker, Pascal Atuma.

Mezuo who recently released his debut music video for his song “30”, traced the genesis of his career to his early days in high school , when he rapped in a cipher during a summer program at Columbia University in New York City.

Thereafter, he said he began with writing, making beats and performing, until his Second year in college at the University of Texas at Austin, when he made the decision to fully pursue a career in music.

But he was quick to add that he never allowed his decision to overshadow his academics. He said “ It’s very common in a Nigerian household for an entertainment pursuit to be met with confusion or even outright disapproval. For me, it was staggered in that I had some immediate support from my closest siblings which in turn led to a broader understanding across my family. The biggest factor was that academically I left very little to discuss because my grades were as high as they could be consistently.

Obviously, this is a sweet spot for African households at large. I kept this in mind and continued to run my own race until family and friends alike were able to assess my talent through the lenses of my merit. They were able to draw a parallel to other points of success in my life and essentially put one and one together. I thank God for all of the support to this point”.

“ The journey has been wild but fast forward through a lot of heartbreaks, triumphs, and Hollywood hurdles from my teens through part of my twenties. And here we are, I’m now embarking on the biggest deals and activities of my career ”.

Describing the Netflix deal as a major achievement in his early career, Mezuo, said, “ I’ll start by saying when I got hired to score the film, I had no idea where it would end up. I just saw the picture and went to work. Needless to say, I’m ecstatic as this is a major achievement for me ,early in my career. It sets the tone for what’s to come and simultaneously opens up more doors for me across the broader entertainment industry”.

Commenting on the Nigerian music industry, he said “ We’re as connected as ever to the Nigerian music industry from the United States, thanks to social media. With that, the sound and influence is spanning across the globe both ways. More American artists have been experimenting with Afrobeat driven music because it has become more prominent. There are also more international collaborations across board as a result of all of these”.

Expressing optimism on his success in the Nigerian music industry, the Nigerian American artist said, “

Operating from North Hollywood but having my roots in Nigeria gives me unique leverage because I’m foreign, yet familiar in the Nigerian market. There’s an aspect that will build curiosity because of the distance and shift in culture, however, there’s inherent reliability as a Nigerian-American.

“Moreover, I’ve personally made it a point to incorporate the Nigerian market in my career pursuits because I noticed that opportunity pretty early . I am excited to be digging deeper in the Nigerian market and ultimately giving my native land something to be proud of with the international strides I’ve made thus far in my career”.

“The global market should expect to hear the name Mezuo ringing across music, film, and television in the span of time. There is no ceiling that I can place on myself career wise but I intend to bring in every conversation as far as generational leaders in the field go. So, I will continue to call on God to provide the light on my vision”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: