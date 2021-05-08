Breaking News
Translate

Nigerian Afro-Pop Star, Beema signs juicy deal with may Nine9 records

On 11:40 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian Afro-Pop recording artist, singer and songwriter, Ayotunde Samuel Efuwape also known as Beema has just signed a juicy record deal with newly launched label, May Nine9 Records owned by serial entrepreneur, Mr Tunde Somotun.

Beema, who hails from Sagamu, Ogun State has over the years horned his skills as a super talented underground artist before gaining recognition in his hood and in his campus.

The artist holds a degree in Mass Communication as well as a National Diploma from Lagos State Polytechnic (Laspotech). He was a well known musician in his university and headlined every major show on campus. In 2015, he was awarded the Best Campus Artiste during his National Diploma program at Lagos State Polytechnic (Laspotech).

In his own words, ‘it’s all God’s engineering at work and I’m super delighted to be where I am now in my career in the capable hands of an experienced label and team. I remember how I emailed my unreleased singles to May Nine9 Records, and now I’m living the dream.

Speaking on why Beema was signed to the label, the CEO Tunde Somotun said, ‘he has a burning passion and raw talent, he’s humble and ready to work and we believe together we can make magic”.

Beema is now ready to release his official debut single titled “Unbelievable” in May 2021.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!