Nigeria unity and effective democracy is non-negotiable – Youth organization

By Chris Onuoha

A civil rights group called Vigor Youth of Nigeria (VYN) has stated that Nigerian dream is workable, saying that the rescue mission to this effect should start now.

The organisation spoke during a conversation with journalists in Lagos ahead of their 2nd global summit tagged; “Democracy and You.”

The two-day event billed to hold on webinar platform, starting from June 7 – 8, 2021, will feature selected resource persons from different background with participants across the globe, focusing on variety of perspectives that will engender effective democracy and the required change.

According to the National Coordinator, Prince Justice, he said that ‘Vigor youths of Nigeria’ is dedicated to promoting democratic values, citizen participation in democracy, and good governance.

“We aim to inculcate democratic values in the Nigerian citizenry, especially at the grassroots, through advocacy, education, training and capacity building on governance and democratic participation, with a focus on all inclusive, people driven democratic practice in Nigeria,” Justice said.

He added, “We have identified a yearning among Nigerians for a democracy that works for us; that addresses our everyday concerns including security, education, healthcare, transportation and employment. We believe that our democracy should be able to address these concerns.”

Meanwhile, Justice noted that sequel to their maiden edition of the summit held in February, 2021, with wide participation, the next summit will harp on the previous success to highlight innovative ways of enlightening and mobilising the masses for the cause of democracy.

