Nigeria in war mode, stop night movements, says Abia Commissioner cautions

Kindly Share This Story:

By Steve Oko, Aba

Commissioner for Information, Abia State, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, has cautioned journalists against movements at odd times, saying that Nigeria is currently in a war situation.

The Commissioner who gave the caution when he received in audience the new leadership of the Abia State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, called for vigilance among journalists to be able to survive the times.

Okiyi who said that “Nigeria is passing through unusual times”, called on journalists to be more cautious in their reportage and movements to avoid being caught in the crossfire.

” Nigeria is currently in war times. Don’t go out at night because I don’t want any of you to be arrested.

” Learn how to report during war times. Avoid sensationalism, don’t do reports that will set the country on fire”.

The Commissioner also advised journalists against engaging security operatives in arguments in the course of their duty, saying that the attacks on them by unknown gunmen are taking a toll on their emotions.

Also read:

Okiyi reminded journalists of their crucial role in managing the escalating insecurity in the country through responsible and professional reportage to avoid worsening the situation.

He noted that the situation had become so complex that accusing fingers are now being pointed at so many sources as masterminds of the menace.

Okiyi solicited the support of Journalists for the police and other security agencies who are being attacked by unknown gunmen in South-East and South-South.

Speaking earlier, NUJ Chairman, Comrade Victor Ndukwe, said the delegation came to present members of the new state executive to the Commissioner, and solicit his support.

Ndukwe who expressed the readiness of Abia journalists to support the developmental efforts of the state government as partners in progress, however, noted that media practitioners would not fail in their responsibility to hold the Government accountable to the people.

He pleaded with the state government to assist NUJ in completing its Secretariat building, saying that Abia NUJ remains the only council in the country operating from a rented apartment.

The NUJ boss further solicited the assistance of the state government in the retraining of journalists in the state to enable them to upgrade their knowledge in modern trends in Journalism.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: