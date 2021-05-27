Breaking News
Nigeria-China relations intact — Ambassador CUI Jianchun

On 5:28 pmIn Newsby
The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria H.E CUI Jianchun and H.E. Timipre Sylva, the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources for Nigeria, met today in the Minister’s office at the NNPC Towers, Abuja.

The two top officials agreed on excellent relations that exist between their two countries and expressed the need to deepen this partnership.

Among other issues, they both agreed that the recent revocation of some OMLs held by Addax (a Chinese-owned company) was purely a commercial decision and will not have any impact on the excellent relationship between the two countries.

H.E Sylva and Ambassador CUI Jianchun concluded their discussions with the Chinese Ambassador extending an invitation to the Nigeria Minister of State to visit China.

Responding, H.E. Sylva graciously accepted the invitation and promised to pay a visit to China later in the year.

Vanguard News Nigeria

