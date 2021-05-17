News of Ife/Modakeke communal clash fake — Modakeke spokesperson

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Modakeke community, in Osun State, has refuted news of communal clash between its people and indigenes of Ile-Ife, saying the report on the social media is fake.

A spokesperson for the community, Venerable Debo Babalola while speaking with journalists on Monday said it was a case of armed robbery blown out of proportion.

There is palpable tension in the two towns Ife early hours on Monday over the alleged purported communal clash.

Residents of Alaro in Modakeke, a boundary community with Ajebamidele, Ile-Ife were scampering for safety over false alarm that the Ife’s have launched an attack on indigenes of Modakeke.

However, it was gathered that the sporadic gunshots heard in the early morning was an armed robbery attack on the community contrary to rumours of communal clash trending on social media platforms.

Also read:

Meanwhile, while the Modakeke resident scampered for safety, residents in Ile-Ife were also in fear over rumours of attack purportedly launched by their neighbours.

Babalola however urged residents of the two communities to go about their lawful businesses without fear of being harassed by anyone.

“Armed robbers attack Alaro, a boundary community with Ife, they shot sporadically into the air and our people begin to shout that Ife has launched an attack on them.

“Similarly, the Ife indigenes on the other side too were afraid that Modakeke has launched an attack on them. We had to start calling Chiefs in Ife, including Obalufe and alert him of the development. He also confirmed there is no crisis in Ife too. There is no communal crisis between the communities, it was a pure case of armed robbery”, he said.

Also, the State Police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola said the news of communal clash trending on social media is fake, adding that the gunshot was a show of force by the local vigilante in the area.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: