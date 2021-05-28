Newly elected AFMPN’s NEC promises to consolidate, sustain achieved professionalism

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu

THE newly elected National Executive Council, NEC, of the Association of Facilities Management Practitioners of Nigeria, AFMPN, has promised to consolidate and sustain achieved professionalism with transparency and accountability.

The assurance was given by the newly elected President, AFMPN, Collins Osayamwen, during inauguration of the National Executive Council, NEC, in Lagos.

Other elected members of NEC include Vice President, Paul Erubami; Director, Finance and Administration, Tokunbo Lawal; Director, Marketing Communication and Public Relations, Timothy Adeyemi; and Director, Membership and Professional Development, Olumide Aina.

Meanwhile, prior to the election process, the association’s constitution was adopted by all members at the AGM which held on the 18th of December, 2020.

Also, the constitution provided the framework and other guidelines for the association. In line with the provisions of the constitution, an electoral committee was constituted by the governing board whilst board members interested in seeking elected office resigned their positions.

For transparency and integrity in the electoral process, electronic voting was deployed in a two-stage process of nomination and actual voting after interested candidates had submitted their expression of interest documentation for the positions. Overall, the process was transparent, fraud-free, and reflective of technological trends.

Osayamwen said: “A clear message from the activities of the association thus far is the intent and drive to put in place strategies and processes for the local and global awareness and entrenchment of the facilities management profession in Nigeria.

“We will consolidate and sustain achieved professionalism of AFMPN as we have come on board. We see this has a task we have to uphold in order to contribute positively render professional services to all sectors of the economy and also contribute to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product, GDP, as we build capacity and create jobs through our professional services.

“We appreciate members of the association for having confidence in us upon our election to pilot affairs of the association, and we will carry every body along and deliver on our manifesto.

“We will uphold and drive the mission of the association throughout our tenure, which is ‘To promote excellence in the Nigeria Facility Management Industry and be the reference point for everything facility management in Nigeria’ and vision which is ‘To make Facility Management a major driver of the Nigerian economy.’

“As I earlier promised during my campaign that I would bring my over two decades wealth of experience to bare and ensure awareness creation about Facilities Management, FM, with God helping me I will not fail.

“And with our team we ensure FM becomes a field of study in Nigerian universities, and we will continue our pursuing in the quest towards institutionalization of Facilities Management as a profession in Nigeria at the National Assembly, and we address other crucial issues concerning the association.”

However, he (Osayamwen) called for support of the people and sustain their confidence in the new exco, and also promised to carry everybody in running the association on the tenets of transparency and accountability.

