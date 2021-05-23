New political film “The New Patriots” highlighting Nigeria’s problems, premieres June 11

Kindly Share This Story:



By Ayo Onikoyi

A new Nollywood movie, a political action-drama titled “The New Patriots” produced by Dr. Rotimi Adelola, former SSG of Ondo State for Number 9 Film Studio has the trapping of the tonic Nigeria needs as the movie captures the mood of the nation in this troubled times of insecurity and agitation for secession.

Set in a fictitious Republic of Aruguna, “The New Patriots” exposes a malign, corruption-infested political reality of a leadership gone wrong. It is a country at the mercy of evil political powers pulling the strings of the government and tormenting the people.

However, “The New Patriots” consisting of the youths rose to the occasion, demonstrating positive and nonviolent revolution to bring about change.

The movie which embodies the core values of true democracy screened at Number 9 Film Studio on Saturday, May 15, 2021 and will be hitting the cinemas from June 12th which is Nigerian Democracy Day.

“The New Patriots” has been widely adjudged as a top quality film in terms of picture and sound plus the storyline which is laden with revolutionary message and wake-up call to people on the seats of power. Little wonder it has already won many accolades and recognition worldwide.

Among accolades for the film is being the winner of the Best Feature Film at Five Continents International Film Festival 2020; Official selection at the African Film Festival 2021; Official selection at Montreal Independent Film Festival 2021; Official selection at Berlin Flash Film Festival and more.

The movie parades top stars, including the legendary Akin Lewis, Lateef Adedimeji, Bimbo Oshin, Dele Odule, Taiwo Ibikunle, Bimbo Sunday, Damipe Adekoya, Bimpe Oyebade, Motilola Adekunle and other talented thespians. The movie is co-directed by Adebayo Tijani and Terry Ayebo.

Vanguard News Nigeria

