New FHA estates ‘ll provide housing, job opportunities for Nigerians – Ashafa assures

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Managing Director, Federal Housing Authority (FHA), Senator Gbenga Ashafa, has expressed assurance confidence that upcoming FHA Estates expected across the geo-political zones of the country would provide housing and job opportunities for teeming Nigerians.

He gave the assurance during the tour of FHA/Woodston Public Private Partnerships, PPP Estate, Ajoda New Town, Ibadan, Oyo State on Monday.

According to Ashafa:”It is the hope of the management that these new estates that are being constructed in partnership with various stakeholders would create housing opportunities as well as job opportunities for a sizeable population of Nigerians.”

He also added that the estates which would be driven mostly under PPPs form part of the authority’s strategic activities to ensure that it lets into the Economic Sustainability Plan of the Muhammadu Buhari administration as well as the housing development plan of the Ministry of Works and Housing under the leadership of Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN.

The delegation’s on the spot assessment of the FHA/Woodston PPP Estate, Ajoda New Town, Ibadan, Oyo State formed part of the Managing Directors ongoing assessment of existing estates as well as new sites being opened up for the benefit of Nigerians

Also present at the tour/ inspection were the Managing Director of Messrs Woodston Ltd, Arc. A. Anjorin, Managing Director of Messrs Greenwood LTD, Mr Ola Ayeni, Senior FHA Staff, Surveyor Ayotunde Inutorise (Project Manager), Surveyor Lawal Umar, Engr. Kunle Olaniran, Surveyor Nkechi Blessing and Surveyor Olu Busola.

