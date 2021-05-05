Netflix today unveils first look images from Lupin part 2

Kindly Share This Story:

This isn’t a game anymore. Assane’s quest for revenge against Hubert Pelligrini has torn his family to pieces. With his back to the wall, he now has to think of a new plan, even if it means putting himself in danger.

Lupin Part 2. Coming this summer.

Lupin’s casting was done by Omar Sy, Hervé Pierre, Nicole Garcia, Clotilde Hesme, Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Shirine Boutella, Soufiane Guerrab, created by George Kay in collaboration with François Uzan; directed by Ludovic Bernard (episodes 6 &7), Hugo Gélin (episodes 8,9 & 10) & poduced by Gaumont Télévision (Isabelle Degeorges, Nathan Franck)

The second part will be composed of 5 episodes.

Kindly Share This Story: