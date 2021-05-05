Breaking News
Translate

Netflix today unveils first look images from Lupin part 2

On 4:30 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

This isn’t a game anymore. Assane’s quest for revenge against Hubert Pelligrini has torn his family to pieces. With his back to the wall, he now has to think of a new plan, even if it means putting himself in danger.

Lupin Part 2. Coming this summer.

Lupin’s casting was done by Omar Sy, Hervé Pierre, Nicole Garcia, Clotilde Hesme, Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Shirine Boutella, Soufiane Guerrab,  created by George Kay in collaboration with François Uzan; directed by Ludovic Bernard (episodes 6 &7), Hugo Gélin (episodes 8,9 & 10) & poduced by Gaumont Télévision (Isabelle Degeorges, Nathan Franck)

The second part will be composed of 5 episodes.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!