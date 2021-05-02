Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

The Pan Yoruba Socio-political group, Afenifere, said weekend that it has been justified for not supporting President Muhammad Buhari during the 2015 and 2019 elections.

Its leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, said this while speaking with newsmen after the group’s 70th-anniversary thanksgiving service held at Saint David Cathedral, Akure, the Ondo state capital.

According to him, the recent crisis of confidence among ethnic groups in the country, insecurity amongst others justified our stance in not supporting the election of President Muhammadu Buhari in his first and second term.

“The insecurity, corruption, and nepotism ravaging the government of President Buhari justified that the decisions taken in 2015 and 2019 elections by Afenifere were in the best interest of not only the Yoruba but Nigerians”.

Fasoranti lamented that “corruption and nepotism are the hallmarks of Buhari’s administration since he assumed office six years ago.

“We were justified in not supporting President Muhammadu Buhari. He has not been doing well, that is why we did not support him. There is insecurity in the land. There is corruption everywhere.

“All those who committed one crime or the other, he left them in office to continue their nefarious activities. Those who he supposed to sack, he left them in office. Thank God we did not support him in his elections.

“My daughter was killed in Ore on her way to Lagos for no reason, up till now, they have not concluded the trial. I know justice will be done.”

Speaking on the 70th anniversary of the group, Fasoranti said it has not been easy for the group especially during the military regimes when members were sent to prison or exile for championing democracy.

He said the struggle for democracy during the NADECO days tested the faith of members, who either renounced their membership or fled to exile.

Delivering his sermon, the Bishop of Akure Diocese, Anglican Communion, Simeon Borokini said 70 is significant in the life of individual or an organization.

Bishop Borokini said for Afenifere to have survived 70 years despite several challenges showed God’s hand in the affairs of the mainstream Yoruba organization.

The clergyman, however, lauded the activities of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in setting up the State Security outfit codenamed Amotekun

He said the security outfit “has been doing a good job in securing the state from Fulani herders and bandits.

He said the Yoruba should be united on Amotekun project in order to prevent attacks by suspected killer herdsmen and bandits.

“Famine is imminent, a situation where you took loan to set up a farm and cows come to destroy it, this would lead to famine in the country.

He noted that “The sins of Sodom and Gomorrah are not as high as what is obtainable in Nigeria. If God does not destroy Nigeria, he should apologise to the Sodom and Gomorrah.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

