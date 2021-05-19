Near-fatal crash: Reps probe Max Air, Aero Contractors airlines over aircraft engine failures

Kindly Share This Story:

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives yesterday mandated its Committee on Aviation to investigate claims of engine failure and or bird strikes by Max Air and Aero Contractors respectively.

It will be recalled that the two flights which had departed Kano and Port Harcourt Airports to Abuja on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, had near air mishaps.

Reports say 140 air passengers including the Emir of Kano and 90 others flying with both Max Air and Aero Contractors aircraft respectively.

The Max Aeroplane with registration number VM1645 which was scheduled for takeoff by 1.30 pm had delayed for about 30 minutes before departing only to escape air crash, just as Aero Contractors’ Boeing 737-500 with the registration number 5N-BKR encountered bird strike 10 minutes upon take-off and eventual|y returned back to base.

Also read:

Considering a motion under matters of public importance by Bala Sani Umar at Wednesday plenary, the House said their allegations of negligence on the part of the airliners in applying safety precautions leading to these accident threats.

Moving the motion earlier, Umar said the House was disturbed by the ugly development.

“According to a passenger, despite the echoing of a large strange sound at the point of take-off by the Max aircraft the pilot and his crew dismissed any feeling of insecurity and took off.

“In view of several issues of contact between birds and aircrafts causing accidents and deaths, best practices ensure the use of Bird Strike Avoidance Radars to avoid such unfortunate situations.

“Bird strikes are increasingly becoming recurring incidents in our airports with reports suggesting more of these cases prevalent at the Aminu Kano International Airport (AKIA), Kano”, he said.

The lawmaker said the House was “desirous to alleviate air accidents resulting from engine failure and bird strikes in order to safeguard the lives and properties of Nigerians”.

The motion was eventually adopted after receiving support from the members when it was put to voice vote.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: