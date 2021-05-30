NDLEA arrests 10 online drug traffickers, seizes 107kg cocaine in fresh raids

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi

… Intercepts heroin, meth going to Europe, UAE in Lagos

…Nabs 11 despatch motorcycles, car uwed for distributing drugs in Abuja

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA have launched fresh raids on online drug traffickers in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, during which a young lady and her boyfriend as well as eight others were arrested and assorted drugs recovered from them.

The first suspect, 28-year-old Ese Patrick who sells her illicit substances through Instagram account; Ese’sOvenSecret, was tracked and arrested with some pieces of brownies ordered online by NDLEA’s undercover agents, on 21st May, 2021 and delivered by herself and her boyfriend in a Mercedes Benz car.

A statement by Femi Babafemi, Director of Media and Advocacy said “A follow up operation at her (Ese’s) residence led to the seizure of 400 grams of Arizona weed, which she uses in baking the brownies.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of one Iyama Patrick, with 450 grams of Arizona weed. He supplies Ese the cannabis she uses.

A day earlier, a motorcycle belonging to a courier company, Sky Port was abandoned by a despatch rider in Wuse zone 4 upon sighting NDLEA’s outpost in the area.

The motorcycle was later found to contain several pinches of crack cocaine (a.k.a Challie), and some envelopes of Arizona meant for delivery.

Another online drug trafficker, Peter Nkejika was arrested on Monday 24th May 2021 following an arrest of a despatch rider with some quantity of Loud, a highly psychoactive variant of cannabis.

Each portion of loud costs N30, 000 and the rider was caught with 17 portions for delivery.

Also on Tuesday 25th May, NDLEA operatives intercepted two online drug transactions and arrested two despatch riders with some quantities of cocaine and Loud already packaged for delivery recovered from them.

In all, five despatch riders and a lady, Dolapo Benjamin who owns motorcycles involved in door to door distribution of drugs and drug based edibles; cakes and brownies were arrested while six despatch motorcycles involved in door to door drug distribution were seized.

Also seized from them were assorted drugs; Cocaine, Crack /Challie, Molly/ Ecstasy, Skunk, Brownies and Loud, which is the most expensive psychoactive variant of cannabis in town.

In a related development, on the 27th May 2021, operatives intercepted 30 compressed parcels of cannabis, heading to Ningi, Bauchi state, as well as Rohypnol and Tramadol meant for the FCT.

The drugs weighing 105.5 kilograms were seized along Gwagwalada- Abuja road, in a luxury bus.

Three persons were arrested in connection with the exhibits, while two more despatch motorcycles were seized with some quantities of cocaine and cannabis on Saturday, May 29 as the raids across the FCT intensify.

Meanwhile, operatives of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigations (DOGI) of the agency have intercepted 445 grams of Methamphetamine going to New Zealand and concealed inside USB chargers and hair attachments, with another 450 grams of cannabis sativa going to UAE and concealed inside local soap containers at a courier company in Lagos.

In the same vein, 125 grams of heroin concealed inside academic thesis books was seized at another firm while 2kg of cannabis sativa hidden inside tractor’s balloon was intercepted at another courier company also in Lagos.

Following the latest arrests and seizures, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) has directed the FCT Command of the Agency to immediately embark on stop and search of commercial despatch riders across the nation’s capital city to curb the online drug trafficking trend in the FCT.

He also commended the Commander, Mohammed Malami Sokoto, his officers and men for the recent successes and sustaining the offensive against the latest trend in illicit drug trafficking in the nation’s seat of power.

The NDLEA boss also commended officers and men of DOGI for their vigilance and commitment to work.

Vanguard News Nigeria

