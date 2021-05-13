NDE begins training of youths on environmental beautification in Bayelsa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emem Idio – Yenagoa

The National Directorate of Employment, NDE, has commenced skills acquisition training on Environmental Beautification for youths in Bayelsa State.

Environmental Beautification training includes acquisition of skills sets interlocking, tiling, planting and maintenance of grasses, landscape designing raising of flower nurseries, construction of water fountains icons, balustrades, and plaster of Paris.

Addressing the benefiting youths during the one-day orientation ceremony for the sixteen (16) trainees in Yenagoa, the Director-General of NDE, Mallam Nuhu Fikayo represented by Mr. Kenneth Okafor of the Special Public Works Department Abuja, said the scheme was designed to impact in the youths, requisite skills needed in the construction industry with the goal of pulling them out of poverty.

He pointed out that the overall objective is to inculcate in the youths the necessary vocational skills with the goal of making them self-reliant and becoming employers of labour themselves.

He said,”The graduates of this training are equipped with in-demand skills sought for in the construction industry. They are open to exploring diverse opportunities to provide services to projects in the industry.

“The Management of NDE wishes to congratulate these budding and potential entrepreneurs of tomorrow for choosing this honourable part to greatness and self-realization and actualization built on the confidence of a brighter tomorrow.”

He commended the General Mahammad Buhari led administration for all the support given to the NDE to provide youths in the state and the nation at large vocational training opportunities

In his remarks, the State Coordinator of NDE, Mr. Aham Osuchukwu said the benefiting trainees were drawn from all the eight Local Government Areas of the state and admonished them to make good use of the opportunity as it has been designed to launch them into economic affluence, wealth creation and making them employers of labour.

He noted that the intensive training is to last for a period of three months and the trainers had been directed to model their skills impartation on these skills sets to meet up with the syllabus.

Vanguard News Nigeria

