NCP counter SMBLF over Zoning of Presidency to South

….Says it is the turn of North Central

The North Central Patriot (NCP) on Monday countered the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) over zoning of presidency to South.

SMBLF had on Sunday said that the North had had its share of eight years in the presidency and should yield to the South.

SMBLF in its communique signed by Clark, Chief Ayo Adebanjo – Leader, Afenifere,

Amb. Prof George Obiozor – President General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Dr. Pogu Bitrus – National President, Middle Belt Forum and Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, National Chairman PANDEF, “notes that the Northern part of the country would have fully enjoyed the Office of the Presidency, for the full statutory period of 8 years by 2023, hence, should yield to the South.”

The Forum “calls on the APC and PDP and other political parties to zone the Presidency, in 2023 to the South; at the next election.”

The group also “enjoins political stakeholders from the South not to be lured into the unpatriotic step of seeking such other positions as National Chairmen and Vice President of the main political parties, but join forces to demand and ensure that the Presidency moves to the South in 2023.”

Reacting to the position of SMBLF, NCP in a statement said that the position should go to North Central and not South.

The group, in a statement by its President, Bitrus Paul, noted that South West and South South had ruled the country in the person of Olusegun Obasanjo in the South West and Goodluck Jonathan in South South.

NCP further explained that South has done 14 years while the North is about to do 10 years at the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure

NCP said that the region will not settle for less, but for the main position of presidency.

Recall that few weeks ago, NCP had said that the region doesn’t need the position of chairmanship but presidency.

The group had said that the zone had occupied the position of chairmanship in the past, adding that their agitation is for the position of presidency, which has eluded them since democracy was belted in 1999.

NCP had also reinstated that North Central doesn’t lack quality leaders, who can hold the position, gives directive and lead the nation from all fronts.

The group also cautioned SMBLF to analyze history very well before taking position, as the North Central will continue to agitate for the presidency in 2023.

