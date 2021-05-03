Nasarawa/Benue killings: End massacre now, Tiv leaders tell Sule, Ortom

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

PRESIDENT, Tiv Development Association, TIDA, Comrade Peter Ahemba and other leaders of the association in Nasarawa state, have called for more collaboration between governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state and his Benue counterpart, Samuel Ortom to end the current massacre in the two states.

The Tiv Development Association who spoke through its president, peter Ahemba, said sustained collaboration between the two state governors would enhance border security and bring the current wave of killings in the two states to a stop.

“The current security situation in Nasarawa and Benue states requires more synergy from the two governors and other relevant stakeholders from both states to be able to overcome the prevailing challenges”

The TIDA President who recalled that the Nasarawa state governor has since assumption of office in 2019 demonstrated his commitment to partner his Benue state counterpart for the sustenance of peace in the two states, lamented the continuous killing especially at the border areas of the two states.

While stressing the need for all stakeholders of the affected states to support the peace initiative with every sense of sincerity, Ahemba appealed to the Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule to save his kinsmen from the current destruction of lives and property by suspected herdsmen.

The TIDA President however claimed that the invaders have, for the past one week sustained the unprovoked attacks on Tiv villages in Doma and parts of Keana Local Government Areas killing no fewer than 18 persons since the first attack on Ajimaka community in Doma Local Government last Saturday.

“As I speak, more attacks are being launched. Our (Tiv) people are being slaughtered like animals. This is barbaric and we appeal to government to come to our aid.

Just last night, suspected herders again attacked Tor-Abagi village, another Tiv settlement area in Keana and shut two persons; one died instantly and the other victim, Tyonyion Num is currently hospitalised at the Keana General hospital”

“Thousands of our people have been displaced as a result of this unwarranted attacks. What have we the Tiv people of Nasarawa state done to deserve this?. The TIDA President queried.

He appealed to the state governor to ensure deployment of more security personnel in all the affected Tiv villages and at the Internally Displaced Persons Camps located in Kadarko, Agbashi, Agyaragu, Keana and Doma towns.

Vanguard News Nigeria

