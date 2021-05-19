NALDA to galvanize food production with 104 hectares Integrated Farm Estate in Ebonyi

Kindly Share This Story:

Set to engage 3,000 Ebonyi youths

Says fingerlings, chicks’ production to feed South East, South-South

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

With focus and effort to achieve self-sufficiency along the agricultural value chains, the National Agricultural Land Development Authority, NALDA, Monday, disclosed moves to galvanize food production with 104 hectares of Integrated Farm Estate in Ebonyi State.

This was made known by the Executive Secretary of the National Agricultural Land Development Authority, NALDA, Prince Paul Ekonne, while speaking with journalists after a courtesy visit to the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr David Umahi, in Uburu, Ebonyi State.

Ikonne also said the 104 hectares of land was donated by the Ebonyi State government to turn around the State’s agricultural sector and harness its potential in various value chains, which he assured that the integrated farm estate project would be completed by October 2021.

He said: “We are in Ebonyi State to partner with the government. We have seen that the Governor has keyed into Mr. President’s agenda of achieving food security in the country.

“With what the Governor has put in place in infrastructure, it has made our job easier. Farmers will be able to convey their produce to the market as a result of good road networks in the State.

“We are establishing an integrated farm estate in Ebonyi like we are doing in other States. This is the mandate of Mr. President, that we should reactivate abandoned farm estates and develop new ones for food security.

He also added that “The Governor of Ebonyi State is eager and we in a hurry for us to achieve food security. He is in total support of achieving Mr. President’s vision and resolving the herdsmen/farmers crisis.

“So, Ebonyi State is committed to working with NALDA to engage the teeming youths into full agricultural productivity. We want them to make a living through farming and processing.

“With the Governor’s commitment during the meeting and having conducted us round the land donated for this project.

According to him, NALDA is fully ready to mobilise to work, to start land clearing, and construct of structures that are required.

Meanwhile, the NALDA boss stated that “Ebonyi has been selected to produce the fingerlings and day-old chicks that will feed the entire South-East and South-South.

“This is our mission here in Ebonyi State. And I want to use this opportunity to commend the Governor. I am highly impressed with what the Governor has done. Indeed, Mr. President will be proud of the Governor.”

Speaking on the flagged-off National Youth Farm Scheme by President Muhammadu Buhari, he (Ikonne) maintained that funds have been provided by Mr President for full implementation, which is to make agriculture attractive and lucrative to young Nigerians.

“NALDA is kick-starting it in this State. The integrated farm estate will be completed and commissioned by October this year”, he said.

While, responding to the explanation by the NALDA boss, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr David Umahi expressed appreciation and lauded him and his team for the visit to Ebonyi.

According to Umahi, in Nigeria’s history, there have not been past Presidents who had been able to empower Nigerians like President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, he said there is a need for those in leadership positions and their followers to imbibe the virtue of hard work to surmount challenges currently confronting the nation.

Therefore, he appealed to NALDA on considering the production of fingerlings and boost the State’s poultry industry in its proposed integrated farm estate, as he made it known that 90 per cent of the State’s poultry products are from neighbouring States of Abia and Cross River States.

Meanwhile, the Governor expressed support and cooperation to ensure the successful execution of the project.

In a related development and as part of his (Ikonne), Tuesday, he also inspected another 3,000 hectares of land located in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Being led to the land Commission for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Chief Moses Nomeh, the NALDA boss assured that work would commence in a few weeks’ time.

He also promised that NALDA would clear and prepare the land, and also train to benefit young farmers under the National Young Farmers Scheme, NYFS, which infrastructure, farm mechanisation, farm inputs, and other logistics will be provided to them, and that would lead to employment and wealth generation, towards boosting food security in the State and nation at large.

Some of the agribusiness facilities he visited include the abandoned Akanleke Hatchery Farm in Abakiliki, built during the Egwu-led administration, where he assured that the abandoned hatchery farm would be reactivated by NALDA to boost commercial poultry production.

Nomeh in his response commended NALDA’s visit and proposed interventions in the State’s agricultural sector and assured support by his ministry for all to come to fruition.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: