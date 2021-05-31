Breaking News
MYKMARY Fashion Show & Awards set to boost fashion industry startups

Fashion industry globally is a highly competitive industry, this industry takes no prisoners and this has made start-ups and new entrants to find it hard to survive due to the low awareness of their brand.

The need to project indigenous fashion brands is vital, having this in mind, MykMary Fashion Show & Awards is poised to ensure that the new entrants and start-up get the desired leverage and platform to succeed and survive in such an industry.

Set to hold August 2021, the award has opened the entry for those that are desirous to succeed in the fashion industry via their online and offline platforms.

The event is meant to bring the Nigerian indigenous fashion to the forefront by showcasing, fashion runway, exhibition and mentorship.

Participants in the event would have the opportunity to meet and network with established high end fashion retailers, fashion enthusiasts, influencers, fashion designers and entrepreneurs. In addition to making the experience worthwhile, high-end fashion retailers, fashion enthusiasts, influencers, fashion designers and entrepreneurs will grace the event.

Designers and exhibitors entries are to be submitted online via www.mykmary.com/register

The event is billed for 5pm at the Bespoke Event Centre, Lekki, Lagos.

Media Partners for the event are Spice TV, STV, Eventnews Africa, Sun Newspapers, Guardian Newspapers, Genevieve Magazine, Mitv , Hip tv, Naijahiplay, Galaxy TV, TVC, NTA, Channels, RaveTV, Galaxy TV, Gistcorner, Punch, Vanguard, Daily Times, The Nation, Telegraph, OSG The SUN, City People Magazine, Bellanaija, Champion Newspaper, Independent, Tribune Newspaper, Leadership, Paparazzi Star TV, Connect Nigeria among others.

