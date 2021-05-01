My predecessor’s housing projects are now miscreants’ den ― Abiodun

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has disclosed that, some of the yet to be occupied housing estates built by his predecessor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun have become den of miscreants.

Abiodun attributed this to the high price tag placed on the houses by the past administration and condemned the previous government for wasting the state resources on projects that had no meaningful impact of the lives of the people.

The governor spoke at the third Session of the 15th Synod of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Diocese of Egba, with the theme “God Our Foundation And Salvation”.

Abiodun noted that his administration in the last two years had built more houses than what any other administration had done.

He said, “We are doing some housing projects in Kobape, Ilaro, Ota, Sagamu and Ijebu-Ode. Today we have built more houses in two years in office that others have built in four to six years.

“We intend to ensure that these houses are acquired by the people that need it and they truly affordable.

“When I assumed office, there were houses that were built by my predecessor that nobody bought, they have become a den of miscreants and we said something surely must be wrong if they had the good intentions of building these houses and nobody has acquired them we need to find out what has gone wrong.

“We chose to uphold all the tenets of good governance and part of that is being inclusive and being participatory in governance, meaning that we take your opinions into consideration when making decisions.”

Abiodun disclosed that his administration has rehabilitated more than 300 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) and increased the number of ambulances in the state from three that he inherited to 20.

In his charge, the Diocesan Bishop of Egbaland, Rt. Revd. Emmanuel O. Adekunle lamented the spate of killings, kidnappings and the worsening security architecture of the country.

He berated President Muhammadu Buhari for surrounding himself with people who are economical with the truth on the state of the nation.

The cleric described those around the President as “noisy propagandists, who “transfer the blames of the misdemeanors to the former President or the opposition party.

Adekunle described the All Progressive Congress (APC) led administration as clueless, lamenting, the insecurity in the country which started with Boko Haram had degenerated to insurgency, banditry, armed robbery, arsons, kidnapping and abduction as a result of mismanagement and insensitivity of the leaders.

“Since the entrance of this regime in 2015, things have not been stable in the political arena. Initially, the government started by apportioning blames on the preceding regime and for six years now they could not right the wrongs.

“The system has been deteriorating. The economy is daily somersaulting, the effect of inflation is biting hard, public amenities and facilities are depreciating, the currency is so devalued that its purchasing blower is quickly plummeting to zero.

“The country is in internecine war, feuds time between the composing tribes: farmlands are being raked and destroyed (breaking the staff of food within a certain region by herders); people are being molested, raped, sacked from their ancestral land and thrown into refugee camps within their country.

“The people involved are doing this with impunity, they move about brandishing sophisticated weapons to suppress and oppress the innocent concerned citizens. These have culminated to a point that some people belonging to a particular tribe are claiming superiority over other tribes as if they are at their mercy.

“The mismanagement of the situation confronting the nation from different sectors has added up to different crises and unrest that are erupting all around as the #ENDSARS protest, eviction of the Fulanis in some regions, regional agitation for independence, demands for dissolve of power to regional governments, soliciting for true and total Federalism.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

