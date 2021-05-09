My music will boom after Nigerian Idols exit ― Jojobaby

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Fresh from being evicted from the ongoing music reality show, Nigerian Idols, fast-rising music star, Christian Joshua Daberechi, popular as Jojobaby has said he would build on the experience garnered at the show to take his music career to the level that would excite many music lovers.

With a budding music career, Jojobaby while speaking about the dimension he intends to take his career to, described his exit from the show as a blessing in disguise, saying that he has picked up his craft from where he left off.

Jojobaby was welcomed with a new recording deal by Dream Music Group and a single, entitled ‘Depth’, which according to him was a step in the right direction and a move that would put an end to his struggling days as a music artiste.

Recalling how his music journey started, the Imo State-born singer revealed that he started singing in the choir and said he was inspired by football star, Christian Ronaldo, whom he described as his role model while he picked American music star, Chris Brown as his mentor in music.

According to him, “I started my musical journey in the choir and I remember loving Ronaldo because of his dedication, determination and hunger for success. I am truly inspired by his passion to keep getting better while I learnt a lot from listening to Brown and I sang just like him when I was in the choir”.

Speaking about his new single and how his exit from the Idols inspired it, the singer said he kicked off his career before he joined the Idols but was happy to have added the experience to his craft.

“I am happy with the experience on Idols but the journey has just begun for me. With my new single Depth and recording deal that I never expected would happen, I can tell you that the music industry is about to see the best of me”, he said.

The next level according to Jojobaby is full of surprises even as he says “I am coming with magic sound, striking lyrics and good vibes that the world would love to hear. So I am ready”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

