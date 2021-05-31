My marriage to Musicbysire is a source of great joy to me, says actress Aishy

Kindly Share This Story:

Newlywed actress, producer and stylist, Aishy is looking ahead to a brighter future as she settles into her new matrimony.

The Last Laugh actress, real name Aisat Iyabode Asamu, is wedded to talented musician and songwriter, Olorunsogo Michael Oni, popularly known by the stage name Musicbysire. The couple married after a one-year courtship.

“I will be focused on my education for the next few years and I will also be working on my production company,” she hinted.

On how she hopes to combine the demand of marriage with the challenges of professional work, Aishy said: “Luckily for me, my husband is also in the entertainment industry, so he understands my passion for my job. And he has got my back just as I have got his, in all we do. That makes balancing home with work easy.”

Continuing, she said: “We see ourselves as partners and hence the brands Musicbysire and Aishy can only grow stronger.”

READ ALSO:

According to the actress, she is at a point in her profession where the worst was behind her. “When I was still a newbie, I passed through the usual trying period when actresses new to the job struggle with anxiety when reading their lines. But now, I have evolved. I am more confident in handling my lines and interpreting my roles. So I can confidently look ahead into the future.”

She kicked against speculations that she is going to abandon her acting career because of her marriage.

“MusicbySire and Aishy will grow from strength to strength. There is hardly any need for either of us to abandon our passion because of marriage,” she stated.

According to Aishy, “my marriage is a source of great joy to me.”

Kindly Share This Story: