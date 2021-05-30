My love for music brought me this far – JaySynths, producer

Kindly Share This Story:

Chisom Obinna Onyeke, popularly known as JaySynths, the producer behind the hugely popular hit song “Case” by Teni has continued to soar in the fiercely competitive Nigerian music industry.

Asked what motivated him to go into music as full time business, without mincing word, the soft spoken hit-maker says, “my love for it period.”

“If ain’t doing music, maybe I’ll be working in an oil company or a reputable organization. I don’t like stress,” JaySynths added.

JaySynths, aside from producing “Case” (one of the songs that shot Teni to limelight), has got many award-winning songs to his credit. “I produced “Power Rangers” also by Teni, “Daz How Star Do” by Skiibii and “Ozana” by Hotkid,” he affirmed.

His body of works include, amongst others, “Wait” (Teni), “In a Fix” (Ice Prince & Mr Eazi) “Doh” (by Victor AD) and “Obiaato” by Kuami Eugene.

Reflecting on his experience working with different Nigerian music stars, he said, “it’s been tasking but also fun.”

JaySynths, a political scientist and graduate of University of Abuja, embraced music full-time after he moved from Abuja to Lagos in 2015. Since then, he has not looked back. From being a sought-after keyboardist and bassist, he has become one of the hottest producers in the Nigerian music industry.

As an insider in the Nigerian music industry, JaySynths has a perspective on how to take the industry to the next level.

“Artistes should take producers more seriously,” he stated. “Producers should be the richest in the music industry but we are always not regarded as important. I’m sure that would change soon.”

He also spoke on his plan for 2021 with regard to what music fans should expect from him before the end of the year.

“I have been working on different songs with lots of talents and some big-name artistes. Music fans should expect some hits before the year runs out,” he said.

