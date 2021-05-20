My late father shaped my Music career- JBold

Kindly Share This Story:

By VICTOR ARJIROMANUS

Afropop act, Emmanuel Njambo professionally known as JBold has shared how his late father shaped his career in singing.

The young act who is gradually becoming a rave in the industry shared moments he had with his late father in his musical journey.

JBold said : “My Father was a performer and a multi-instrumentalist. He also exposed me to several other artists around the world and we went to several studios including the one we had in our house. I began to write my own music when I was about five years old and I have always been very familiar with sounds , notes , and vocal control. All of these experiences helped me find my own sound. My father played a big role in my confidence too”.

Continuing he said “I was born into a musically inclined family of 6 and music has been a part of my life. I remember writing my first song at age 5 and the rest has been history”.

JBold who describes his genre of music as a special blend of Afro-Pop, Alternative-Pop, Afro-Fusion and Alternative-Indie is set to step into limelight with his new projects and unique sounds.

Speaking on his recent project, the singer said “my recent single ‘Magodo To Mzansi’ was inspired by the Amapiano energy going round in the Nigerian music industry. I just had to make a record and it was effortless. I also have recently released songs like ‘I like’ which was co-produced by my late father among other records like ‘Firewood’ and ‘Gentleman’

