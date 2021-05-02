My EP “Ascent” is a motivational tonic for the youths ― Mmzy

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Afrobeats Nigerian singer, Akachukwu Emmanuel Uche better known as Mmzy is currently shaking the tables on the music scene with his debut EP titled “Ascent” released on Friday, April 23, 202. A couple of months before the EP release the Kerae Records music act bedazzled music lovers with two singles; “Animal” featuring Seun Kuti and “Dominate”. His EP which is the culmination of his musical efforts since he joined forces with Kerae Records is an attestation to the singer’s readiness to find his space in the saturated music landscape.

“Ascent” EP has 8 singles which defines the singer’s ascendancy from nothing to something of a looming force in the music industry. The singles are: Away featuring Teni, Medication, No Time featuring Terni, Onye Egwu, Bum Bum, Decale, Lies, and Dominate.

About the EP

“Ascent” is a multicultural, multidimensional appealing body of work that chronicles the struggle of an average Nigerian youth, trying to make something of himself in a country that offers nothing to make the way easy for him. “Ascent” is a motivational tonic laden with a message to uplift the spirit of the beaten but not broken Nigerian youth to rise up and take their destiny in their hands while being grateful for the gift of life and breath of another day by the Almighty God. It’s all about the little poor boy “Ascending from nothing to a superstar” it’s all about believing your dreams and working towards it. Fans should be expecting new dope music videos, performances, and a lot of great songs from me.

Why music as a career

I choose music as a career because I love music. I love entertainment as a whole. I love whatever makes people happy and music is the best way to make people happy. And whatever makes people happy makes me happy. Music is the only way I can share my emotions. Music is spiritual, it connects your emotions with the people and my aim in life is to make people happy. Music is the only thing I know how to do. I can’t work in an office or anywhere. Music is my vibe.

Genre of music

I do Afrobeats. Having the late legendary Fela Kuti as a big inspiration. I enjoy doing Afrobeats music. I love putting the African sounds together; like when you have the Tantan and Sekere. Putting all these sounds together to get the African vibe and promote the African culture too is my reason for doing music.

Label

I’m signed to Kerae Record Label here in Lagos, Nigeria. I signed my contract back in 2018 and things have been awesome. My journey with Kerae Record Label has been great. The Label has been supportive. It is like a family. They are working very hard to see that my dreams as an artist come true, supporting me financially. Making music is not easy when you have nobody behind you. All my dreams and visions are on track with my Label.

Journey into music

It was a rough journey but I thank God where I am today. It all started in the Benin Republic. Starting music in a country where the entertainment industry is not as big as that of Nigeria was a tough one for me. I was out there but I was in Nigeria, very current with the happenings in the entertainment scene. I knew every song that was trending in Nigeria. I recorded my first song “Amoureux” over there and promoted it over there. It wasn’t easy because I had no financial support.

Mentors

Late Fela Kuti is my number one mentor. His sounds inspire me a lot and his songs are spiritual. I want to be like him. I want to make music that will last through generations just like Fela. Everything about him was original and I want to be just like that. My other mentors are Tuface, D’Banj, and P-Square. Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy are also there, pushing Nigerian music to the world’s stage.

Uniqueness of music brand

The most unique thing about my brand is my style. My style is different. My vibe is different too. Mmzy is an artist that reflects his francophone grooming in his music You will always hear the French language in my music. It is my style and is different. I always want the French-speaking people to understand a thing or two about the song I’m singing. So I combine both French and English in my music.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: