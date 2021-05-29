“My Crazy Attempt” a must-read for Nigerian Youths – Obaro

Kindly Share This Story:

With Nigeria experiencing unique socio-economic realities characterised by an increasing unemployment and underemployment rates, the Managing Director of SystemSpecs Limited and owners of Remita, John Obaro has described “My Crazy Attempt”, as a must-read book for all Nigerian Youths as a result of the practical values it offers.

“The book is filled with philosophies of life drawn from his life experiences over the years that will further encourage young people. At a time where the youth make up the greater percentage of the population and are as vibrant as ever, this book could further spur them into fulfilling their potential. As I earlier said, the author is a very practical person full of ideas and what better ways to express it than in a book,” said Obaro at the launch of “My Crazy Attempt” a book written by Lanre Basamta on Saturday.

Obaro who was the chief launcher described the writer as a goal-getter and a thorough guy who thinks widely and usually gives his best to every assignment. “he is somebody who has content to offer,” he said.

Lanre Basamta, the author of the book said he has worked with young people for the past 17 years, hence the book chronicles his life experiences. “I wrote the book for young people who are trying to find their path,” he stated.

According to Basamta, the key to transforming Nigeria lies in the hands of her young population whose lives are ahead of them.

“We believe in the transformational potentials of young people: if Africa is ever going to change; If Nigeria is ever going to change the possibility of change lies in the hands of the young people,” said Basamta.

Lekan Lawal, founder, M778ng and book reviewer said the path to knowledge, success, and self-actualisation are laden with certain guidelines that must be followed by Nigerian youth.

