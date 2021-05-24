Mustapha commends South-West APC leaders over polity resolution

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Okafor

National Chairmanship aspirant, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Saliu Mustapha, have commended the leadership of the party along with stakeholders from the South-West, led by Asiwaju Tinubu, for their resolution on the nation’s polity.

The commendation came shortly after the party’s meeting on Sunday in Lagos. The party’s positions was contained in a communique issued after the meeting.

Mustapha noted that the party’s position was capable of stabilizing the polity at this critical time in the life of the country.

According to him, “Their bold call for religious and ethnic unity in the country is not only patriotic, but also timely.

“At a time when vested interests are beating the drum of division almost at every corner you turn, they chose to play the music of peace and dance of unity.

“Leaders of thought from across the country have a moral responsibility not to heat up the polity. One of the strategic ways to achieve this is to be measured and deliberate in our crisis communication.”

He noted that the position of the South-West leaders is not only prompt, consistent and credible but also offers a rapid recognition of the danger at hand. It will, no doubt, inspire a sense of purpose among the citizens in the region.

“This is the kind of rhetoric that is expected of the political leaders in the country.

“I urge other leaders, from other regions, to take a cue from our party’s stakeholders in the South-West. We all have a responsibility to de-escalate the situation, because at the end of the day, if Nigeria works, it works for all.

“These great leaders of the APC have led the way, and I’m sure posterity has recorded it. It will never be forgotten,” Mustapha added.

