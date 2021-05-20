Breaking News
Mouka wins Most Outstanding Foam and Mattress award

By Agbonkhese OBOH

Mouka, manufacturer of mattresses, pillows and other bedding products, has won the Most Outstanding Foam and Mattress Company of the Year at the Nigerian Real Estate and Property Awards 2021.

The award was bestowed on Mouka for its laudable achievements in the sleep sector and its reputation for exceptional product quality.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Raymond Murphy, said the company is seeing a major uptick in demand from affluent Nigerians who are in the process of acquiring new property.

According to him, “They expect the best and usually import products. It is partly for that reason that Mouka designed and recently launched their new Royal Pillow Top Mattress.

 This is a top-of-the-range, international spec mattress that is expertly crafted to international standards in a dedicated facility in Lagos.”

In her remark, Tolu Olanipekun, Head of Marketing, Mouka, affirmed that the awards, like others won in the past, attest to the remarkable craftsmanship of the company.

