More worries for residents as police barricade major roads in Port-Harcourt

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port-Harcourt

Residents of Port Harcourt, Rivers State have been left with more worries following the barricade of major roads in the city by the Nigerian Police Force.

On Monday, unverified news filtered in that the bandits that gunned down seven policemen in the state, Friday night, were approaching the state to unleash more attacks on police stations.

The development caused panic in all the police stations in Port Harcourt, Rumuji in Emohua Local Government Area, and Elimgbuin Obio/Akpor LGA where the hoodlums had killed their victims.

The police personnel in Rumuji Divisional Headquarters came out en masse shooting live bullets in the air and throwing tear gas canisters.

The panicked operatives formed a roadblock in from of their station on the East-West road, forcing traffic to flow on one lane. The development caused fears on commuters on the East-West road as most travelers avoided the route.

In the same manner, vehicular operations on the Ikwerre from Rumuokoro, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area till Mile 1 market area in Port Harcourt City LGA was stalled. It was gathered that policemen in Rumuokwuta and Mile stations had barricaded the Ikwerre Road when the information snaked in.

This caused a hike in the prices of transportation following the aftermath of police action on the road.

However, when the argument caused uproar in the state, the Public Relations Officer of the state police command, SP. Nnamdi Omoni doused the tension saying that there was no cause for alarm.

Omoni said in a short note on the state crime reporters platform: “Please, let’s be properly guided and not rely on the unverifiable report. The State is calm and has not witnessed any other attack apart from those of last week Friday.”

