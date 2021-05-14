More troubles for Obaseki as Edo Central Executive of PDP suspends Ikimi

Kindly Share This Story:

More troubles for Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki as Edo Central Executive of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP suspends Chief Tom Ikimi one of his ardent supporters.

This development has further put a spanner on the palliative moves by Governor Obaseki.

The Senatorial district in its expanded meeting after the May 10th ratified decisions of May 10th meeting when it rose from a meeting on Thursday.

They also passed a vote of confidence on Hon Tony Aziegbeni, Edo PDP Chairman.

Read full text below:

Resolutions Passed At An Emergency and Expanded PDP, Edo Central Senatorial Executive Committee meeting Including LGA Chairmen held on Thursday 13Th May, 2021.

In furtherance of the State Expanded Working Committee meeting held on the 10th may, 2021.

The Edo Central Senatorial district unanimously resolved as follows :

1. The Senatorial backed/reaffirmed the positions /decisions of the expanded State Working Committee meeting held on the 10th may, 2021.

2. The Senatorial district hereby passed a VOTE of NO CONFIDENCE on one of our purported leaders, Chief Tom Ikimi and suspend him(Ikimi) from further attending, performing in any capacity in Senatorial district or carry out any activity(ies) in whatsoever in the name and style of PDP, Edo Central Senatorial district forthwith.

3. The Senatorial district hereby passed a VOTE of CONFIDENCE on the State Executive Committee led/chaired by Hon. Anthony Aziegbemi.

4. The Senatorial district also passed a VOTE of CONFIDENCE on the National Assembly Members from the Senatorial district for their outstanding performance and loyalty to the party.

5. The Senatorial district rejects any Joint Executive Meeting with the new PDP members from APC at all levels in the Senatorial district.

6. The LGA Chairmen from the Senatorial district should summons an emergency meeting with their respective ward chairmen, to ensure that the aforesaid resolutions /decisions is properly disseminated and strictly adhered to.

The Senatorial district is far bigger than an individual. The Senatorial district is resolute, committed, United, focused, a law-abiding district and will continue to work hard to achieve its objectives and aspirations.

Long live PDP, Edo State!

Long live PDP, Edo Central Senatorial district!

Signed:

Archbishop Anthony Okosun, State Vice Chairman / Chairman, Edo Central Senatoral district.

Barr L. Ogedegbe,

State Ass. Secretary /Secretary, Edo Central Senatorial district.

Kindly Share This Story: