Morally literate, socially responsible and educationally capable — Abayomi Oluwajimi Bickersteth

Born on the 19th of September and raised in Lagos Nigeria, before his sojourn in South Africa, Abayomi Oluwajimi Bickesteth is a successful business magnate, philanthropist, Rotarian, family man and Chairman of Bickson Industries, which currently has interests across electronics, furniture, mentorship, with oil and gas.

As a former House of Assembly aspirant for Ifako Ijaiye during the 2018 primaries, Jimi’s political stance has been described as populist and nationalist. He joined the race as a member of the APC, which is home to his political mentors- Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, but lost to Adewale Temitope Jah.

Interestingly, Bickersteth’s loss didn’t deter him from giving back to his community, which was proven during the Covid19 lockdown, which saw him distributing and advocating for palliatives and on behalf of his Iju Obawole community. To date, Bickersteth continues to embark on various humanitarian projects especially through the Rotary Club of Iju Springs, where he’s hinted to be the next opportunity, President.

Recently, Jimi took a step further with his desire to positively affect his community by successfully submitting numerous unemployed youths and less privileged families within Iju as beneficiaries of notable empowerment schemes in Lagos.

All in all, Jimi gives credits and returns all glory to God, while citing Jesus as his ultimate source of inspiration. So it wasn’t surprising when asked about reasons for his activities and he replied

“Praising God makes me happy, and going against his wishes puts me in embarrassing situations because of Mori Anu Gba (I receive Mercy). I enjoy counselling people and my typical day consists of Work, Enjoying myself and Sleep. And when it comes to the youths, let’s be realistic & respectful, in the context of being morally literate, socially responsible and educationally capable”.

