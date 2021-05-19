MIT fellowship to connect Nigeria, six other African entrepreneurs on innovative ecosystem

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

African entrepreneurs in Nigeria, Ghana and five other African countries considering shaping the future of the innovation ecosystems are to connect with investors and expand their network of peer innovators at Legatum Center for Development & Entrepreneurship.

This is as the Institute in collaboration with the Mastercard Foundation, recently launched the inaugural Legatum Foundry Fellowship for entrepreneurs in Africa.

The Foundry Fellowship applications were opened for entrepreneurs working and living in Nigeria, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Rwanda, Senegal, and Uganda.

It also presents a unique opportunity to bring MIT resources and knowledge to these critical innovation ecosystems and, importantly, also offers MIT an opportunity to learn from successful leaders and their innovative solutions.

According to the institute, the Foundry is a place where entrepreneurs come together to reflect on their achievements and shape their futures as leaders in business, investing and governance.

The programme includes an interactive online curriculum followed by a three-week immersive session that brings the cohort together to explore innovation-driven ecosystems.

Faculty Director of the Legatum Center, Prof. Fiona Murray, described this opportunity to expand MIT’s innovation network as a moment for the Fellows to reflect on their entrepreneurial journey that also allows them to learn from them.

He said: “They can use this experience as a stepping-off point as they move to the next stage of ecosystem-wide leadership.

The partners said that through this collaboration, the Fellowship will deepen the impact of leaders who are solving complex problems, creating jobs, and bringing essential services to millions through innovation-driven business models.

Executive Director of the Legatum Center, Dina Sherif, said: “To propel Africa forward and remain competitive globally, we need innovation-led entrepreneurship and robust African entrepreneurial ecosystems.

The Foundry Fellowship supports African entrepreneurs to transition to entrepreneurial leaders who work with various stakeholders to strengthen and improve their ecosystems.”

Kindly Share This Story: