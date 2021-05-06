Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Missing Delta teenage girl found – Police

On 7:24 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Unknown gunmen attack another Police Station in Ebonyi, kill Policeman

Thirteen-year-old, Treasure Ofuya, whom the police declared missing on Thursday in Delta, has been found.

Acting Police Public Relations Officer at the police command in Delta, DSP Edafe Bright, told newsmen earlier on Thursday that the girl was last seen on April 30 when she left for school in Effurun in the state.

READ ALSO:Police nab 48 suspects over Mile 12 crisis, adopts 24 hours surveillance

Giving an update on the girl later on Thursday, DSP Bright said: “missing Treasure Ofuya has been found in Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta.

“She is currently with the police and will be reunited with her family soon.’’

 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!