Military Plane crash: Tinubu, Akande visit Buhari in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, Monday night, received the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and the pioneer interim chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The two APC chieftains were at the residence of the President in Aso Rock to commiserate with him (Buhari) over the last Friday air crash that claimed the lives of the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and ten other officers and men in Kaduna.

Asiwaju Tinubu and Chief Akande were accompanied by some other members of the party on the visit.

Recall that the sad news of a military plane crash near the Kaduna Airport, in which the late Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 others hit Nigerians Friday evening.

All on board died during the crash.

