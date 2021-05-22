Military Plane Crash: Buni pays tribute to deceased COAS, others

Kindly Share This Story:

Says their lives would not be in vain

By Ndahi Marama – Damaturu

Governor of Yobe State and Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon Mai Mala Buni, has described the death of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General Ibrahim Attahirlru, and the other senior military officers in a plane crash as a great national loss.

Director General Press and Media Affairs to the Governor, Comrade Mohammed Mamman, stated this in a press statement he issued to Journalists in Damaturu on Saturday.

“The demise of these top military officers at this moment when Nigeria needs their services most, is indeed a great loss to the army and Nigeria and the people of the country”

“I, therefore, condole with His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari, the Vice President Professor Yemi Osibanjo, the Nigeria Army and the families of the deceased officers,” Buni said.

The Governor also described the death of the officers as fallen heroes who laid their lives for the service of the country.

He expressed optimism that Nigeria would overcome the security challenges and emerge victorious .

“The Nigeria army should re-dedicate itself to defeat the security challenges as a mark of honour and respect to the deceased Chief of Army Staff and the other fallen officers.”

Governor Buni prayed to God to grant the souls of the deceased officers eternal rest and, to their families, government, Nigeria army and the people of Nigeria the fortitude to bear this huge loss.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: