Middle-East Crisis: UN accused of injustice against Palestine

By Adeola Badru

The Coordinator, Al-Quds Foundation, Barrister AbdulRasheed Atta, has accused United Nations, UN of bias over injustice being meted on Palestinians by Israel.

He stated this in Ibadan on Friday, at a Solidarity Conference for Palestinians with the theme: “Al-Aqsa Invasion: The Ummah and the Signals.”

He noted that Israel has violated not less than 45 UN resolutions on human rights in Palestine and wondered why the country has not been sanctioned, stressing that it was an injustice of the highest order.

His words: “Saddam Hussein and Gadafi of Libya violated 2 – 4 UN resolutions, they were sanctioned. Today, they are no more whereas Israel has violated up to 45 resolutions and nothing has happened. Is Israel above the law?”

“This is nothing but injustice. In 2013, Israel abused white phosphorus against the civilian Palestinians. This is one of the condemned devices that UN prohibits its usage against the public and nothing happened.”

Barrister Atta emphasized that if the UN did not address the injustices of inhumanity against Palestinians by Israel, the organisation might be going into extinction like the League of Nations.

“League of Nations came on board before United Nations and it was part of their inability to cater for the reasons why they were created. Today, the League of Nations is no more. If the same thing is repeated by the UN, my fear is that if it continues, another bloc will come and will lead UN to extinction.”

He suggested that the UN should come up with a peace settlement accord without the involvement of America as the US and Israel are allies and such would never make America be fair.

“The peace settlement accord should be taken away from America. There is nothing called Israel but America and there is nothing called America but Israel. We know for sure that Israelites control their economy. Let UN constitute a committee excluding the US to see to happenings within Israel and Palestine. This will make the world have a balancing but if not, we are deceiving ourselves.”

Similarly, a former Speaker of Osun State House of Assembly, Professor Mojeed Alabi called on all countries of the world to unite and condemn injustice being perpetrated by Israel against Palestine.

He said the crisis in the Middle-East was not a religious problem stressing that both Muslims and Christians in Palestine were suffering from the inhuman treatments.

The Professor of political science, called for a boycott of products from Israel by Nigerians as such is a way of expressing displeasure on the injustice being meted out to Palestinians.

“Yes, blockage. In international relations, blockage which you called a boycott is a weapon. It is a legitimate weapon of international relations. And therefore, if we feel that one way to pressure Israel to dance to what the majority are saying globally to the United Nations General Assembly is to boycott the products, so be it. This is a legitimate weapon.”

In a remark, the President of the Palestine Community in Lagos, Shaikh Ramsy Ibrahim, said Israel has never accepted the existence of the Palestinians and had been treating them unjustly for the past 72 years.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for always speaking in support of Palestine in the international community and appreciated Nigerians for their solidarity.

Other speakers who lauded the pro-Palestinian protest across the world, added that the disputed land which houses the third holy Mosque in the world belonged to Palestine.

The program also featured solidarity protest in support of Palestinians.

