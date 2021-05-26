Meristem unveils a ‘generational shift’ campaign with art Doyen, Nike Okundaye-Davies

Kindly Share This Story:

The Financial Services industry is about to experience a ‘generational shift’ as Meristem, the nation’s leading financial services provider, launches a new corporate campaign titled ‘Generations’.

As part of its efforts to encourage investors to partner with experienced and trusted partners who understand the investment terrain and can help you grow and manage your wealth for posterity, Meristem through its new TVC sells the message of growth, wealth preservation and wealth transfer.

As with its previous campaign, this new TVC showcases Art Doyen, Mama Nike Okundaye Davies but with a bonus this time- Mama’s very own daughter, Allyson- Aina Davies.

Still anchored on the brand’s dynamic campaign promise of “Let’s take you farther” the brand hopes to adequately pass the message of ‘your wealth should not end with just you alone, let it transcend generations after you.

The choice of Nike Okundaye-Davies and Allyson-Aina Davies seeks to solidify the importance of not just growing your wealth, but that of wealth preservation and wealth transfer. The importance of making the right investment choices today that will outlive you such that generations after you will enjoy and benefit from.

Worthy of mention is the fact that Aina, who is the Managing Director of Nike Arts Gallery, is following boldly in Mama’s footsteps with her love for the arts and adire which led her to write a book on that same subject matter ‘Storytelling through adire’.

As the global environment continues to struggle from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become imperative for investors to allocate their resources smartly and safeguard their investments for now and for generations with organizations who possess the knowledge and investment domain expertise to build lasting wealth.

While commenting on the campaign in a private media chat, Oluwole Abegunde, Group Managing Director, Meristem Securities Limited has this to say- “we have also operated a client-oriented business which has helped us to create tailor-made financial solutions for our clients, some of which include Trusteeship services such as estate planning and Commercial Trust, Retirement Planning, Mutual Funds, Foreign denominated products like Meristem Dollar Investment Portfolio, Real Estate Advantage Portfolio, Probate Management Service etc. We will continue to be proactive with product innovation so that our clients can be assured that we are not just growing their wealth for now, we are growing it for generations.

Speaking on the campaign, Adefemi Taiwo, Head Brand Management, Meristem, highlighted that “it’s the dream of every parent to leave a good legacy for their children so it’s not just enough to invest, we need to invest smartly- with a partner who cares about the longevity of your investment and wealth.

With this campaign, we hope to reaffirm our commitment to our existing clients and encourage prospective clients to come on board. We won’t only grow your wealth; we will make sure it stands the test of time and grow it for generations”.

The new campaign would, no doubt, further strengthen Meristem’s dominance in the industry in which it operates.

Meristem, a capital market conglomerate and diversified financial services provider offers stockbroking, wealth management, asset management, trustee services and financial advisory. Over the past 16 years, Meristem has been consistent in value creation and innovation within the capital market space. The Nigerian stock exchange awarded Meristem as the best digital broker of the year.

In 2018 also, Meristem became the first Nigerian asset management firm to attain compliance with the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS) by the CFA Institute. In 2017, Meristem handled the single largest trade in the history of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

