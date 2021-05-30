Menstrual hygiene day: MWAN donates Menstrual pads, books to Schools in Edo

Kindly Share This Story:

The Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN), Edo State chapter, yesterday donated Menstrual pads and books on Menstrual Hygiene to over 100 School libraries in all 18 Local Government Council Areas of Edo state to improve the girl child knowledge on Menstruation Matters.

President Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN), Edo State chapter, Dr. Adesuwa Urhoghide Edigin, said the gesture was part of the Association’s commitment to mark the 2021 World Menstrual Hygiene Day.

Edigin said menstruation is a vital part of pubertal development of the girl child.

Speaking on how to keep good menstrual hygiene, Edigin said the female gender must have sanitary pads kept every month, keep a menstrual calendar noting the first day of menstruation as well as change sanitary pad every 6 to 8 hours.

While advising the girl child to discard sanitary pad appropriately in a waste disposal after use, Edigin stressed the need for them to take their bath morning and night and clean the vagina with water, and avoid use of soap inside the vagina.

READ ALSO:

“In case of menstrual cramps, take mild analgesics and seek the advice of medical personnel. Do not be shy about menstruation, be free to discuss about it with others.”, she said.

She noted that the donation of the book titled “Menstruation Matters” to some school libraries in all 18 Local Government Councils of the state is borne out of the need to ensure hygiene of the female gender as well as to teaching them on how to make reusable pad.

Edigin said educating girls on menstrual matters is key in providing the female gender a sense of belonging and knowledge on menstruation and menstrual hygiene.

Other item donated by the Medical Women Association of Nigeria include menstrual pads, and emergency pad.

Some of the school visited include, Sacred Hearts Secondary school,. Don Bosco Science Academy, Emotan secondary school, Ebenezer Secondary School, Gabus Academy, Adolor college, Idia college, Standard Secondary School, Word of Faith Secondary school, UNIBEN Staff Secondary school.

Kindly Share This Story: