Meet Philipp Ryppa, taking over social media, entrepreneurial space as a true blue professional

The closer we look around ourselves, the more we would like to understand and know how things have been fast-moving up and changing for the better across business industries. Amidst this, can anyone avoid seeing how the digital space has boomed, especially from the past few years? Definitely no, the digital space has become one of the fastest developing industries and has also produced some of the greatest talents, moreover youngsters, who have gone ahead in creating their unique brands in the industry. We came across one such highly passionate youngster named Philipp Ryppa who exudes every quality, virtue and talent to make it huge in the digital space as a social media entrepreneur.

Philipp Ryppa had a full-time job as an engineer in 2019 and 2020 and still aimed to build a social media agency named LPA Media besides his job. The young talent who was born in 1991 in Dormagen and now lives in Noervenich saw how the social media growth went through the roof over the years. His constant efforts and dedication helped him to take his agency to newer heights of success with gaining more than $2,000,000 in sales in less than two years. He did not stop here: Philipp Ryppa grew the company’s Instagram handle to a stunning 4,800,000 followers and went ahead in founding the biggest social media training platform across the globe named “IG Elites Academy” with thousands of students.

His growing social media presence has now become synonymous to success as his company helps in growing as well as managing entrepreneurs and social media brands on Instagram and drives traffic with paid traffic sources to companies, famous people and personalities and other clients. Apart from that, Philipp Ryppa has also grown as a coach with his social media training academy that helps people grow their own social media brands and businesses to expand their reach like never before.

Managing so much at such a young age is also a talent in itself, which Philipp Ryppa has aced and gone ahead in becoming a prominent social media entrepreneur in the industry.

