Meet Lefty, Afrobeats Artist inspiring listeners with his stories

Kindly Share This Story:

Not many in the music industry possess the kind of emotional honesty Lefty does. Peppering his sound with his flair of Afrobeats and Hip Hop, tallied with his preference for sharp lyricism about his experiences, Lefty is blooming.

A student of the likes of Jay Z, Nas, Cassidy, M.I, 6 ft Plus and a host of others; Lefty’s sound boasts a kind of silky smoothness, urging one to always take a repeated listen. With his debut single titled Shamanaya, we hear Lefty’s delightful, expressive vocals coast atop waves of eclectic production.

Hailing from Kogi State, his sonic journey had jerked into full-blown seriousness when he would always dedicate time to write and record songs then in secondary school. Things would get more fervent by the time the next level of education came calling. “I started doing music at a higher level when I got into the University of Minna,” Lefty recalls with calm, composed words. With that came support from colleagues even though he had to pay less attention to his studies and give more to his age-long dreams of musical success.

While that would sometimes mean being absent in class, the results began to trickle in. “My institution had a radio at the time so they were playing my music a lot and I also had a lot of friends in school who were supportive. Friends who turned to fans putting in word for me and spreading information about me and my music.”

After finishing school, Lefty joined the pool of the working class, eking out a living through 9-5. It was a period of learning, a period of striving also. He wasn’t however doing it solely for himself. “I felt like if I just into the industry, you know especially with my parents seeing me through school, I can’t jump into music like that. It would be selfish to do that.” From being employed as a sales representative, Lefty has a bag filled with lessons from those two years in the corporate industry.

“No experience is a waste,” he explains. “I learnt a lot I intend to use later when I become an entrepreneur.” His reasons for leaving his job? “I felt like my music was dying, I was doing well with the numbers as a sales representative. I was building the company, I was playing my role. But I wasn’t developing myself.”

After offloading the baggage that disabled him to actively pursue music, there was focus mixed with a renewed hunger to make his musical dream come true. That meant every move was a calculated one. Every song released had a strategy backed with it. With funding coming from a small self-owned enterprise he was building, promotion and marketing became feasible. “I dropped a number of songs between when I left the job and worked to promote them. Not to the highest level but I did try. Within my urban area, Abuja and a few radio stations in Lagos.”

It wouldn’t take time before Lefty’s sound began to resonate and gain this irresistible quality. People in his community noticed the resurgence and brought on a plan to amplify his powerful, striking sound. That led to him signing to the music franchise, Whistle Clean.

Lefty’s sound is a rich concoction of his influences. He admits this, throwing it back to being an addict to the music of Jay Z and Nas. “MI and Naeto C also influenced me with their African kind of rap,” he tells me. In February, Lefty served up his first release under WhistleClean. Titled Shamanya, it brought to fore how his influences have aided his sound, with Lefty flexing his versatility, singing and comfortably rapping over an Eastern Nigeria influenced track.

There’s a backstory to how he made the song. “Shamanya was produced by Orbeat,” he informs me. “I got to meet Orbeat through a friend and promoter, Foe. We were talking and Orbeat came around. I was introduced to him and I told him I would like to work with him. He agreed and sent me a pack of beats. As soon as I got to the beat for Shamanya, I knew instantly this was ‘the beat’. We did the recording a couple of days after he gave me the beat. Then we linked up and we had the recording. It was a fantastic session. A great one.”

READ ALSO:

While one might expect him to relax and continuously work on promoting his latest release, the singer still bristles with his entrepreneurial hunger. He’s recording every day, he tells me and had a recording session the night before our call. There’s an EP in the works, scheduled for release later this year. When I ask what we should expect, there’s an inkling it would be a deviation of both his sonic inspirations and evolving life experiences.

“Being my debut project, I’m dropping the project as a realist,” he says. “I want to pass a message, whoever gets to listen to it would actually feel some sort of comfort, something they can relate to. All of the songs on the EP are content that every Nigerian can relate to.”

Kindly Share This Story: