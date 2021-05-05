Mbaka reappears in Enugu, calls for calm

Kindly Share This Story:

The fiery Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, who was allegedly declared missing on Wednesday, suddenly reappeared few hours after his supporters embarked on protests across the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the priest arrived at the Catholic Bishop’s Residence in a motorcade amidst jubilation from his Adoration faithful around 2.45pm.

He however, stopped in front of the Bishop’s Court and addressed his supporters urging them to remain calm and return to the Adoration ground for further information.

NAN reports that irate youths on Wednesday vandalised the official residence of the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Callistus Onaga, in protest of alleged arrest of Mbaka.

NAN reports that the irate youths suspected to be members of the Adoration Ministry and numbering over 1,000 stormed the residence of the Bishop located at Igboeze Street, Independence Layout.

The protesters accused the bishop of masterminding the alleged arrest of the priest by unidentified security personnel.

Some of the protesters told NAN that Mbaka was allegedly arrested over his recent comments against the presidency.

Mbaka is the founder and director of the popular Adoration Ministries, Enugu and Parish Priest, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Emene. (NAN).

