Marvit Ijeoma Ahanonu: Emerging global master of bespoke art

Nigeria’s Marvit Ijeoma Ahanonu has, in the past few years, earned her place as one of the emerging figures in contemporary art and design.

Ahanonu, who earned First Class degree in Architecture at Covenant University, had during her time in the university won National Creative Architects competition along with her team.

Since graduation, she participated in high profile artistic exhibition including in Washington D.C., USA, at the National American Caribbean festival as a top finalist and as one of the 12 finalist out of over 200 entries for the Ivanhoe Cambridge Art Place Ville Marie exhibition in Montreal, Canada. Her works have been exhibited at the Gallery Z of the Contemporary Art Center building in Montreal, Canada.

With a growing reputation as an artist with vast, refined talents and skills expressed in paintings, designs, music, fashion and architecture, Ahanonu has executed projects for several first citizens of Africa, as well as undertaken design collaborations with celebrity clients, institutions in Canada, and other government officials around the world.

Her versatility in a range of  media―including, acrylic, oil on canvas, clay, digital media among other forms―has been applied to create bespoke art pieces that are prized across the world.

The architect, who started drawing at the age of 10 and have garnered 15 years of expereince, is not resting on her oars. Having refined her skill with further education at the presitigous  École d’art Syn Studio, the best art school in Montreal, whose alumni include gaming industry players like Marvel, and where she spent a further two-year internship, she has pursued her hope of becoming a household brand in art and architecture with tenacity of purpose by enrolling for postgraduate studies at a notable university in architecture.

