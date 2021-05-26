Many killed after mass shooting ‘during union meeting’ in US

Kindly Share This Story:

Multiple people are dead following a mass shooting at California light rail yard, in the United States, according to reports Wednesday.

According to Daily Mail UK, Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet early morning that they were responding to an active shooter in San Jose.

One Valley Transportation Authority employee’s mother told KTVU that the shooting occurred during a union meeting.

The Mercury News also confirmed that multiple people are dead, including the shooter.

Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office tweeted: ‘Deputies currently on scene for an active shooter investigation in the area of 100 W. Younger Ave. SJ.

‘Please stay away from the area. More info to follow.’

They later added there would be a media staging area close by.

The shooting is said to have taken place early Wednesday morning, with first reports of gunfire at around 6:30am, US local time.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, an American attorney and politician from California tweeted: ‘A shooting at the VTA facility on Younger St has left several people being treated, but the situation is still being assessed.

‘The shooter is no longer a threat, and the facility has been evacuated. I will update as more information becomes available’

