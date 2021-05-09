Many believe marriage worthless without child ― Bimbo Akintola

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Veteran actress Bimbo Akintola plays the lead role of a woman desperate for a child in Baby Drama. Beyond her character, she gives her candid opinion on a childless marriage.

How will you describe your character in Baby Drama and what should your fans expect?

My character is someone desperate for a child after many years in marriage. As African women, we feel a culmination of that partnership is to bring forth a child that will carry on the name. These are traditional beliefs, and my character has found herself in a difficult situation. We see her struggles, her torment and how easy it is to become warped by something we want so passionately.

What advice will you give families facing the cultural and societal pressure of delayed childbirth?

There isn’t any advice you can give to anyone going through such a situation; it is a very sensitive one. The way we were brought up in Africa is to believe a woman’s job in marriage is procreation. Many people believe that a woman is worthless without a man, and marriage is worthless without a child.

How well is Africa Magic telling authentic Nigerian and African stories?

Africa Magic has consistently told African stories. They have satisfied a particular niche by giving the audience a taste of African content that reflects our culture and tradition.

Vanguard News Nigeria

