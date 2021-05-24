Man Utd, Villareal battle for Europa League trophy

Kindly Share This Story:

Manchester United’s hope for glory in 2020/21 will be decided on Wednesday May, 26 when they face Villareal featuring Samuel Chukwueze in the Europa league Final.

Chukwueze has handed Villarreal a massive boost ahead of their Europa League final clash after returning to training. Chukwueze was stretchered off in Villarreal’s semi-final clash against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium early this month.

Manager Unai Emery, however, confirmed he could feature against United on Wednesday. The Nigerian international has registered five assists and scored one goal in the Europa League this season.

The match will air live on StarTimes and could well represent Man Utd’s biggest game since Manager Ole Gonnar Solskjaer became the gaffer in 2018 and one that they would want to win. Of course, the Norwegian will have some tough decisions on his hands going into the game.

StarTimes Nigeria PR Manager, Lazarus Ibeabuchi, said: “Football lovers in Nigeria can look forward to this exciting showpiece on StarTimes.”

