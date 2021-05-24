Breaking News
Translate

Man Utd, Villareal battle for Europa League trophy

On 1:41 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Europa League final

Manchester United’s hope for glory in 2020/21 will be decided on Wednesday May, 26 when they face Villareal featuring  Samuel Chukwueze  in the Europa league Final.

Chukwueze has handed Villarreal a massive boost ahead of their Europa League final clash after returning to training. Chukwueze was stretchered off in Villarreal’s semi-final clash against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium early this month.

Manager Unai Emery, however, confirmed he could feature against United on Wednesday. The Nigerian international has registered five assists and scored one goal in the Europa League this season.

The match will air live on StarTimes and could well represent Man Utd’s biggest game since Manager Ole Gonnar Solskjaer became the gaffer in 2018 and one that they would want to win. Of course, the Norwegian will have some tough decisions on his hands going into the game.

StarTimes Nigeria PR Manager, Lazarus Ibeabuchi, said: “Football lovers in Nigeria can look forward to this exciting showpiece on StarTimes.”

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!