Man beaten to death by friends in Delta for stealing N3,000

By Festus Ahon and Ochuko Akuopha

The Police in the Delta State command arrested one Mr Efe Lucky and Mr Ramson Akpojibu for allegedly beating their friend to death over allegation of theft of their N3,000 and phones.

Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Mr. Bright Edafe confirmed this yesterday, in a statement.

“On the 3/5/2021 at about 1430hrs, information was received from a distressed caller that at good Samaritan reported that one Efe Lucky and Ramson Akpojibu both ‘m’ of Ughoton community Okpe LGA brought a patient, one Mr Christain ‘m’ Surname unknown” to one of the clinics in Warri

“As soon he was certified dead, the duo with bloodstains on their clothes was about to abscond. The DPO Orerokpe Division deployed detectives to the clinic. The corpse was viewed and signs of violence was seen on the body of the deceased.

“Corpse was photographed and deposited at Orerokpe General Hospital mortuary. The police arrested the two suspects Efe Lucky ‘m’ and Ramson Akpojibu ‘m’, and the premises of the suspects were searched. A blood-stained cutlass, hammer, and blood-soaked towel were recovered.

“They confessed that they were five in number and they beat up the deceased to death over allegation of stealing their three thousand naira (N3,000.00) and phones.

“Effort is on to arrest the three other suspects. The Commissioner of Police Delta State has ordered that the case be transferred to State criminal investigation department for further investigation,” the statement read.

