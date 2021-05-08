Mama Taraba: Nigeria has lost an asset — Gov Ishaku

Kindly Share This Story:

… As PDP Mourns Ex-Ministers

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

The governor of Taraba state, Darius Ishaku has condoled with the family of Aisha Alhassan over the demise of the ex-minister.

The governor who expressed shock after news broke that Alhassan passed away, said it was a personal loss to him.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Bala Dan Abu, Ishaku described the late minister as a woman of great courage whose death has left a vacuum that would be difficult to fill.

According to Ishaku, “I and Senator Jummai Alhassan had enjoyed a robust political relationship and had kept in touch even while both of us contested for the same seat for Governor of Taraba State from different political platforms in 2015 and 2019.

“She was an asset and her death has robbed Taraba State and Nigeria of the benefits of her wealth of experience in politics.

“She contributed immensely towards social and political emancipation of women and her death has left a vacuum that will be difficult to fill.“

Also read:

He urged her family to take solace in the fact that she lived a life of service to humanity and prayed to God to grant her soul eternal rest.

Similarly, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, says it is deeply saddened by the death of the ex-minister.

A statement by Taraba state publicity secretary of the party, Andeta’rang Irammae says her demise is a monumental loss not only to her immediate family but the country at large.

The statement in part reads: “Senator Aisha Jummai Alhassan an accomplished Civil Servant, Political Icon and a Grass-Root mobilizer was a founding member of the Party in Taraba State.

“Her return to the Party after the last election boosted our standing in the political space and affirmed her love for the Party.

“We recall with nostalgia her roles and commitment when she served as the Chairperson of P.D.P Assessment Committee in Taraba North Senatorial District recently and turned in a report that has greatly strengthen the Party’s cohesiveness in the State.

“Senator Aisha strongly believed in the institutionalization of the P.D.P not just in Taraba State, but Nigeria.

“Her loss is monumental to not just the Pa Alh. Ibrahim Sarkin Ayuka’s family, but the Party at both the State, and National Levels, and Government of Taraba State.“

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: