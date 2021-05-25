Breaking News
Translate

Maltina Cares reaches out to over 300 communities with Iftar Packages during just-concluded Ramadan campaign

On 12:02 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
maltina
Joshua Edison, Head HR Executive Initiative; Chiamaka Efulu, Brand Manager Maltina; Tomike Foundation Rep; Elohor Olumide-Awe, Senior Brand Manager Maltina; Igbokwe King Remy, Brand Support Manager- Maltina

Nigeria’s number one malt brand, Maltina has brought its month-long Ramadan campaign to an exhilarating close.

Taking into consideration the economic impact of the pandemic on Nigerians, the brand through its campaign message; ‘Share, No Matter How Little’, celebrated Muslim faithfulsduring of the Holy Month of Ramadan at various touchpoints.

In line with its campaign theme, the Maltina brand visited over 300 mosques and neighborhoods, distributing prayer mats, digital tasbihs, as well as ablution kettles to Muslim faithfuls just before their evening prayers. ChilledMaltina drinks and meal packs were also serves after the prayers for them to break their fast. This extensive campaign took place in 15 locations across the country – Lagos, Sokoto, Kaduna, Ibadan, Abuja etc, and impacted over 30,000 Muslims.

Maltina also engaged consumers online this season by working with accomplished food bloggers; @sisi_Jemimah and @ChefHalimaz. They created and shared innovative Iftar recipes to inspire muslim families on the #IftarwithMaltina online. The brand also challenged consumers to recreate these recipes to get a chance to be rewarded with shopping vouchers that are redeemable on online stores.

Wrapping up the campaign, Maltina partnered with four NGOs across the country to put a smile on the faces of those in need by distributingwelfare packages donated by employees in the business. This initiative was inspired by a desire to not only give to those in need but also to give employees an opportunity to make a difference in their immediate community no matter how little it may seem.

Maltina has once again, raised the bar of excellence this Ramadan, making a difference through these commendable initiatives. The brand is definitely not relenting on its efforts, as it continues to share happiness through innovative and engaging events while making wholesome beverages.

More photos below…

May be an image of 2 people

May be an image of 7 people and people standing
Ehimhen Igberaese, Channel and Category Manager, Traditional Off Premise ; Tadiyos Yirgu,Senior Channel and Category Manager; Elohor Olumide-Awe, Senior Brand Manager Maltina; Chiamaka Efulu, Brand Manager Maltina; Igbokwe King Remi, Brand Support Manager – Maltina
May be an image of 6 people, including Sabastine Adonu and people standing
L-R Ehimhen Igberaese, Channel Category Manager-Traditional Off Premesis; Chiamaka Efulu, Brand Manager Maltina and Malta Gold; Wasiu Abiola, Head – Media, Digital, PR and Sponsorships; Head Imam, Olurunshola Workers Jamal Mosque; Emmanuel Oriakhi, Marketing Manager Nigerian Brewery

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!